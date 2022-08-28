Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,683 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LEN. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT increased its position in shares of Lennar by 111.9% during the first quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 1,368,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,056,000 after purchasing an additional 722,560 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lennar by 290.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 709,572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,596,000 after purchasing an additional 527,735 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. increased its position in shares of Lennar by 220.6% during the first quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 583,389 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,354,000 after purchasing an additional 401,411 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lennar by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,978,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,788,000 after purchasing an additional 309,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Lennar by 280.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 324,974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,750,000 after purchasing an additional 239,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP David M. Collins sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $1,230,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,393,324. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $80.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 8.06 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $62.54 and a 12 month high of $117.54.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $8.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 14.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 10.27%.

LEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lennar from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com cut Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Lennar from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Lennar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Lennar from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.92.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

