Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Gap Down to $31.07

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $31.07, but opened at $30.27. Li Auto shares last traded at $31.10, with a volume of 77,218 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently commented on LI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Li Auto from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Monday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Li Auto from $26.80 to $58.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.69.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -605.88 and a beta of 0.32.

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LI. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Li Auto by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its position in Li Auto by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 76,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Li Auto during the fourth quarter worth about $782,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Li Auto by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 109,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Li Auto by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 991,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,838,000 after acquiring an additional 11,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

