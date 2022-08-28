Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $2,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 12,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Liberty Broadband from $139.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Liberty Broadband to $160.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.25.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

Shares of LBRDK stock opened at $104.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.53. The stock has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.91. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $102.14 and a 1 year high of $194.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $1.09. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 142.14%. The company had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.38 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

