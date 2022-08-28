Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.07

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.07 and last traded at $4.09, with a volume of 11091 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LEV has been the topic of several research reports. Veritas Investment Research initiated coverage on Lion Electric in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research note on Friday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $7.50 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Lion Electric from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lion Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.95.

Lion Electric Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.69 and its 200-day moving average is $6.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.81 million, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 2.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lion Electric

Lion Electric ( NYSE:LEV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Lion Electric had a net margin of 219.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $29.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.38 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Lion Electric Company will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Lion Electric by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,619,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,100,000 after purchasing an additional 162,248 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Lion Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $1,027,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lion Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,965,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lion Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 243.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after buying an additional 206,402 shares in the last quarter.

Lion Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

Featured Stories

