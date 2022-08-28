Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on LQDT. TheStreet lowered shares of Liquidity Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Liquidity Services in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Liquidity Services Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDT opened at $17.34 on Friday. Liquidity Services has a 12 month low of $11.39 and a 12 month high of $28.73. The firm has a market cap of $616.89 million, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liquidity Services

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liquidity Services

In related news, CTO Steven Weiskircher sold 37,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $724,294.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 66,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,927.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CTO Steven Weiskircher sold 37,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $724,294.06. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 66,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,927.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director George H. Ellis sold 4,200 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $76,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,862.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 123,349 shares of company stock valued at $2,382,116 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LQDT. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Liquidity Services during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 87.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Liquidity Services by 153.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Liquidity Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. 67.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Liquidity Services

(Get Rating)

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services. It operates through four segments: Retail Supply Chain Group, Capital Assets Group, GovDeals, and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

Further Reading

