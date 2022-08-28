Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (LVLU) versus Its Competitors Critical Contrast

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) is one of 51 public companies in the “Catalog & mail – order houses” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Lulu’s Fashion Lounge to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lulu’s Fashion Lounge and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lulu’s Fashion Lounge $375.63 million $2.05 million -1.57 Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Competitors $15.37 billion $804.73 million -2.01

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Lulu’s Fashion Lounge. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lulu’s Fashion Lounge 0.70% 12,267.49% 89.34% Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Competitors -12.26% 317.49% -7.53%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Lulu’s Fashion Lounge and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

51.3% of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.1% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.0% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lulu’s Fashion Lounge 0 2 6 0 2.75 Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Competitors 166 1014 3297 46 2.71

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 104.68%. As a group, “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies have a potential upside of 52.22%. Given Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Lulu’s Fashion Lounge is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Company Profile

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms. The company primarily serves Millennial and Gen Z women. Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Chico, California.

