Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LITE. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a report on Monday, June 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Lumentum to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.36.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Lumentum Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $86.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.39. Lumentum has a 1-year low of $73.97 and a 1-year high of $108.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Insider Activity

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.08. Lumentum had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $422.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $836,326.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,286,473.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $836,326.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,286,473.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total transaction of $811,979.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,884,509.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lumentum

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LITE. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Lumentum by 4,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lumentum

(Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.