Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LITE. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a report on Monday, June 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Lumentum to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.36.
Lumentum Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $86.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.39. Lumentum has a 1-year low of $73.97 and a 1-year high of $108.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $836,326.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,286,473.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $836,326.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,286,473.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total transaction of $811,979.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,884,509.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Lumentum
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LITE. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Lumentum by 4,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Lumentum
Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lumentum (LITE)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.