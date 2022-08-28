LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Short Interest Update

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,460,000 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the July 31st total of 4,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.26.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of LYB stock opened at $86.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.27. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $82.14 and a 1-year high of $117.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.67.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.91 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 10.19%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries

In related news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $294,201.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at $782,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,394,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $294,201.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LyondellBasell Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.1% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.2% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

