Macquarie Downgrades Tsingtao Brewery (OTCMKTS:TSGTF) to Neutral

Tsingtao Brewery (OTCMKTS:TSGTF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Tsingtao Brewery Stock Performance
Shares of Tsingtao Brewery stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. Tsingtao Brewery has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $10.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.72.
Tsingtao Brewery Company Profile
