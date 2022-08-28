Macquarie Downgrades Tsingtao Brewery (OTCMKTS:TSGTF) to Neutral

Tsingtao Brewery (OTCMKTS:TSGTF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Tsingtao Brewery Stock Performance

Shares of Tsingtao Brewery stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. Tsingtao Brewery has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $10.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.72.

Tsingtao Brewery Company Profile

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

