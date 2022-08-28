Macquarie Upgrades Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) to “Outperform”

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Toray Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Nomura raised Toray Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

Toray Industries Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of TRYIY stock opened at $11.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.02 and its 200 day moving average is $10.58. Toray Industries has a twelve month low of $9.18 and a twelve month high of $14.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Toray Industries Company Profile

Toray Industries ( OTCMKTS:TRYIY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter.

Toray Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-fine fibers; and apparel products.

