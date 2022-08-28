MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.60.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. B. Riley cut MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.
Insider Buying and Selling at MarineMax
In other MarineMax news, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 10,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $424,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,795,454.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MarineMax
MarineMax Stock Down 3.0 %
MarineMax stock opened at $40.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $868.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.61. MarineMax has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $61.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.43.
MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $688.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.21 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MarineMax will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About MarineMax
MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MarineMax (HZO)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.