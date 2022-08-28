MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.60.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. B. Riley cut MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Get MarineMax alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at MarineMax

In other MarineMax news, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 10,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $424,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,795,454.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MarineMax

MarineMax Stock Down 3.0 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 149.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 191.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax stock opened at $40.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $868.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.61. MarineMax has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $61.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.43.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $688.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.21 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MarineMax will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MarineMax

(Get Rating)

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.