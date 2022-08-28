Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 203.29 ($2.46).

MKS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.60) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 215 ($2.60) to GBX 198 ($2.39) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 170 ($2.05) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 165 ($1.99) to GBX 155 ($1.87) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Insider Activity at Marks and Spencer Group

In related news, insider Stuart Machin sold 99,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.66), for a total value of £135,795.77 ($164,083.82). In other Marks and Spencer Group news, insider Eoin Tonge sold 256,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.66), for a total transaction of £351,761.20 ($425,037.70). Also, insider Stuart Machin sold 99,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.66), for a total transaction of £135,795.77 ($164,083.82).

Marks and Spencer Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Shares of MKS stock opened at GBX 120.30 ($1.45) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.51, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of £2.36 billion and a PE ratio of 802.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 137.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 148.12. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1-year low of GBX 119.20 ($1.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 263 ($3.18).

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

