Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 89.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 524 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,501 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,505,954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,544,443,000 after buying an additional 60,234 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,781,701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,225,395,000 after buying an additional 13,649 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,978,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $761,428,000 after buying an additional 739,005 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,178,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $517,730,000 after buying an additional 25,083 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,675,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

MLM stock opened at $351.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $332.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $350.51. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $284.99 and a 52 week high of $446.46.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.09 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.81 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MLM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials to $392.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $394.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $411.60.

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.