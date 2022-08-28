Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 740 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. 93.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE:MLM opened at $351.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $332.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $350.51. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $284.99 and a 52 week high of $446.46. The company has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.63.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by ($0.13). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MLM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $420.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $394.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $411.60.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

