Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Cut to $75.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 49.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MRVL. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. B. Riley downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.59.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 8.9 %

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $50.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Marvell Technology has a 1 year low of $41.07 and a 1 year high of $93.85. The stock has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.46.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $90,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 207,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,463,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $90,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 207,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,463,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $238,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,888.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,512 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,990. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $651,354,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,482,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,588,099,000 after buying an additional 5,070,739 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 124,827,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,433,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663,148 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,314,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $552,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,853,000. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Further Reading

