Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Cut to $75.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 49.49% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MRVL. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. B. Riley downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.59.
Marvell Technology Trading Down 8.9 %
Shares of MRVL stock opened at $50.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Marvell Technology has a 1 year low of $41.07 and a 1 year high of $93.85. The stock has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.46.
Insider Activity at Marvell Technology
In related news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $90,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 207,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,463,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $90,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 207,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,463,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $238,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,888.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,512 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,990. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $651,354,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,482,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,588,099,000 after buying an additional 5,070,739 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 124,827,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,433,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663,148 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,314,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $552,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,853,000. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.
About Marvell Technology
Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.
