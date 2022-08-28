MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ MNOV opened at $2.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.51. MediciNova has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $4.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in MediciNova in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in MediciNova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in MediciNova in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in MediciNova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in MediciNova by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 9,449 shares during the period. 15.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

