Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Gap Up to $5.77

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.77, but opened at $5.97. Melco Resorts & Entertainment shares last traded at $5.77, with a volume of 30,762 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MLCO. CICC Research cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Up 1.9 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 25,974,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669,521 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,089,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,962 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,196,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376,369 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 11,561,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912,040 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,314,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,881,000 after acquiring an additional 463,882 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.30% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Further Reading

