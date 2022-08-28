Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 1,128 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALB. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 60,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,163,000 after acquiring an additional 22,452 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Albemarle by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Albemarle by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Albemarle by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 107,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Albemarle by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $218.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $314.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.05.

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $288.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $169.93 and a 1-year high of $298.17. The company has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.85.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.66. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 15.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 21.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 71.17%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

