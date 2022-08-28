Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 3,784 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,054,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,875 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,324,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,962,000 after acquiring an additional 180,986 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,894,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,486,000 after acquiring an additional 327,463 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,918,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,156,000 after acquiring an additional 54,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 3,518,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,268,000 after acquiring an additional 9,319 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DXC shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.08.

Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $24.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.89. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $24.31 and a 1 year high of $39.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.16). DXC Technology had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

