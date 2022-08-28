Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in NiSource were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NI. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 19.7% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 16,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter worth about $3,108,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 798,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,046,000 after purchasing an additional 248,100 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,381,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,760,000 after purchasing an additional 701,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 42.2% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 14,166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

NiSource Stock Performance

NYSE:NI opened at $30.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.97. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.65 and a 1-year high of $32.58.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). NiSource had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. NiSource’s payout ratio is 61.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on NI. Barclays cut their target price on shares of NiSource from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Edward Jones raised shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of NiSource to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.29.

NiSource Profile

(Get Rating)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.