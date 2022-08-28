Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 100.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 95.7% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of TQQQ stock opened at $30.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.42. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $21.32 and a fifty-two week high of $91.68.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

