Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $625,000 Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Datadog were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DDOG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after buying an additional 9,963 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 321.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,376,000 after buying an additional 134,338 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 19,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Stock Performance

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $106.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10,683.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.78 and a 200-day moving average of $118.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.12 and a 1-year high of $199.68.

Insider Activity at Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $406.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.28 million. Datadog had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 2.24%. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 25,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total value of $2,598,023.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,131,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 25,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total value of $2,598,023.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,131,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total transaction of $1,578,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,082,502.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,685 shares of company stock valued at $15,642,690 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on DDOG. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $180.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.30.

Datadog Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

