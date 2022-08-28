Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $639,000 Stock Holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SWX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Southwest Gas by 363.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,884,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,008,000 after buying an additional 1,477,485 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Southwest Gas by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,845,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,263,000 after buying an additional 71,247 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Gas by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,033,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,404,000 after buying an additional 28,777 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Southwest Gas by 4.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 887,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,489,000 after buying an additional 38,693 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Southwest Gas by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 726,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,917,000 after buying an additional 28,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southwest Gas stock opened at $79.41 on Friday. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.58 and a 1 year high of $95.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Several research firms have weighed in on SWX. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Southwest Gas from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Argus upgraded Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

In related news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $322,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at $852,473.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $322,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at $852,473.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lori L. Colvin sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.74, for a total value of $62,599.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,655.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,175 shares of company stock worth $663,100. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

