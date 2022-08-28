Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $707,000 Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 54.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,808 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 21,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 10,892 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of AVY opened at $188.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $178.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.97. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $151.62 and a 52 week high of $229.24.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.75% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVY. StockNews.com raised Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.57.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

