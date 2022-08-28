Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $717,000 Holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,068 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Relx were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Relx by 30.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 90,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after buying an additional 21,164 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Relx in the fourth quarter valued at $545,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Relx by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Relx by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 697,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,734,000 after buying an additional 54,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Relx by 26.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. 13.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Relx alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RELX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,650 ($32.02) to GBX 2,805 ($33.89) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,600 ($31.42) to GBX 2,650 ($32.02) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,750 ($33.23) to GBX 2,860 ($34.56) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,615 ($31.60) to GBX 2,700 ($32.62) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Relx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,763.00.

Relx Stock Performance

Relx Cuts Dividend

Shares of Relx stock opened at $26.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.89 and a 200-day moving average of $28.95. Relx Plc has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $32.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a $0.4443 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%.

Relx Profile

(Get Rating)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.