Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 3,132 Shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,081 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USM. CWM LLC grew its stake in United States Cellular by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 823 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in United States Cellular in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in United States Cellular by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in United States Cellular in the 1st quarter worth about $399,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in United States Cellular in the 4th quarter worth about $435,000. 16.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of USM stock opened at $29.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.73. United States Cellular Co. has a one year low of $25.44 and a one year high of $33.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.61.

United States Cellular ( NYSE:USM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. United States Cellular had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United States Cellular Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Deirdre Drake sold 7,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $225,927.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,623 shares in the company, valued at $264,553.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides devices, such as smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and internet of things devices.

