Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,881 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in HSBC were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HSBC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 5,799 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HSBC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 14,424 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 177,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 15,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,739,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,442,000 after purchasing an additional 131,650 shares during the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSBC Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:HSBC opened at $30.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $24.31 and a 12 month high of $38.61. The company has a market cap of $125.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.79.

HSBC Cuts Dividend

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.38. HSBC had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. Research analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. HSBC’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HSBC shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of HSBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 590 ($7.13) to GBX 624 ($7.54) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 550 ($6.65) to GBX 590 ($7.13) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HSBC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $609.86.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

