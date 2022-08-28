Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes Position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in HEICO by 61.3% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in HEICO by 8,366.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in HEICO in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in HEICO in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HEICO in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 26.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HEICO alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on HEI shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on HEICO from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on HEICO from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on HEICO to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut HEICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.71.

HEICO Stock Down 4.1 %

HEICO Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE HEI opened at $155.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.15, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. HEICO Co. has a 12-month low of $122.94 and a 12-month high of $165.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.74.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. HEICO’s payout ratio is currently 7.41%.

HEICO Profile

(Get Rating)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.