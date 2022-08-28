Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Shares Gap Up to $3.13

Shares of Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.13, but opened at $6.07. Micro Focus International shares last traded at $6.12, with a volume of 110,389 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Micro Focus International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Micro Focus International Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.44.

Micro Focus International Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micro Focus International

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.8%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Micro Focus International during the fourth quarter valued at $1,022,000. True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micro Focus International in the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in shares of Micro Focus International in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,050,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 35,714.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 25.1% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 378,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 75,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.63% of the company’s stock.

About Micro Focus International

Micro Focus International plc operates in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. It offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. The company's product portfolio includes sector-agnostic products, such as application modernization and connectivity solutions that help customers to unlock the value from core business applications for modernization, which enable a transformational journey to deliver ongoing value and flexibility from IT investments, on or off the mainframe; application delivery management solutions that helps customers to increase velocity, remove bottlenecks, and deliver high-performing applications to support their digital business; and IT operations management solutions for service assurance, automate the service fulfilment life cycle, and strengthen IT service governance.

