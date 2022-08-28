Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $29.05 to $18.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.73% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $36.10 to $26.30 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.58.
Millicom International Cellular Stock Performance
Shares of TIGO opened at $15.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.82. Millicom International Cellular has a 52 week low of $12.82 and a 52 week high of $38.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.95.
Millicom International Cellular Company Profile
Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.
