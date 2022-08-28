Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $29.05 to $18.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.73% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $36.10 to $26.30 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.58.

Get Millicom International Cellular alerts:

Millicom International Cellular Stock Performance

Shares of TIGO opened at $15.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.82. Millicom International Cellular has a 52 week low of $12.82 and a 52 week high of $38.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Institutional Trading of Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TIGO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 261.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Millicom International Cellular during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 539.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. 10.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.