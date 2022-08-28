Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG bought a new position in Sealed Air during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Sealed Air by 86.9% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 20,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 9,732 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in Sealed Air during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,000,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Sealed Air by 15.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 62,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,408 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Sealed Air by 16.5% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 82,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,546,000 after acquiring an additional 11,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Insider Transactions at Sealed Air

In other news, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.66 per share, for a total transaction of $57,660.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 45,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,637,829.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.66 per share, for a total transaction of $57,660.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 45,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,637,829.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward L. Doheny II bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.95 per share, with a total value of $256,275.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,343,715.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sealed Air Price Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on SEE shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Sealed Air to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

SEE stock opened at $54.39 on Friday. Sealed Air Co. has a 52 week low of $54.30 and a 52 week high of $70.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 320.73%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.74%.

About Sealed Air

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.