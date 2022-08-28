Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 17,583 Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,524,000 after acquiring an additional 16,829 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 23,493 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,477,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,958,000 after acquiring an additional 14,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of KSS opened at $29.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.62. Kohl’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.07 and a fifty-two week high of $64.38.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 3.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 39.45%.

Insider Transactions at Kohl’s

In other news, Director Peter Boneparth acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.01 per share, for a total transaction of $750,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,707. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kohl’s news, Director Jonas Prising purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $296,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,799,396.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Boneparth purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.01 per share, with a total value of $750,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,707. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KSS shares. StockNews.com lowered Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Kohl’s from $61.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Cowen lowered Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Kohl’s to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Kohl’s from $38.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.27.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

See Also

