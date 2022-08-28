Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $948,000 Holdings in Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,644,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,310 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Almaden Minerals were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Almaden Minerals from C$1.00 to C$0.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

AAU stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.70 million, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 15.71, a quick ratio of 15.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Almaden Minerals Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.29.

Almaden Minerals ( NYSEAMERICAN:AAU Get Rating ) (TSE:AMM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

