Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 50.9% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 74.3% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 40,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,605,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 950,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,138,227.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,605,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 950,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,138,227.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Stock Performance

Unum Group Increases Dividend

NYSE:UNM opened at $38.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $40.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.89. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Unum Group from $21.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Unum Group from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Unum Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Unum Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.11.

About Unum Group

(Get Rating)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

