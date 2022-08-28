Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,708 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Weibo were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WB. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Weibo by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,979,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $309,179,000 after buying an additional 2,029,507 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Weibo by 3,170.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,026,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,800,000 after purchasing an additional 995,066 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weibo by 669.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,117,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,607,000 after purchasing an additional 971,853 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Weibo by 99.0% in the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,933,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,391,000 after purchasing an additional 961,903 shares during the period. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weibo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,686,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Weibo from $56.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. CLSA decreased their price target on shares of Weibo from $45.00 to $42.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Weibo from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Weibo from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Weibo Stock Up 2.0 %

WB stock opened at $20.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Weibo Co. has a twelve month low of $17.73 and a twelve month high of $55.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.65.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The information services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Weibo had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $484.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Weibo Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weibo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

