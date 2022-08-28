Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 12,979 Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 12,001,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,314,000 after acquiring an additional 62,036 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,958,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,075,000 after acquiring an additional 861,997 shares during the period. Slate Path Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 3,328,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,723,000 after acquiring an additional 476,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,879,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,234,000 after acquiring an additional 120,653 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,849,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,317,000 after acquiring an additional 95,686 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on CHK. Scotiabank began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Chesapeake Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.83.

Insider Activity

Chesapeake Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

In other Chesapeake Energy news, COO Joshua J. Viets bought 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.41 per share, for a total transaction of $206,804.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 25,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,178,115.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Domenic J. Dell’osso, Jr. acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $82.04 per share, for a total transaction of $246,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,891 shares in the company, valued at $2,944,497.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Joshua J. Viets acquired 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.41 per share, with a total value of $206,804.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,178,115.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 9,150 shares of company stock worth $752,048. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CHK opened at $103.66 on Friday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $53.41 and a 52-week high of $105.55. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.50.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $1.13. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $2.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.5%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.99%.

Chesapeake Energy declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 20.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

