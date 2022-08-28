Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,420 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CTXS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,897,450 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,219,970,000 after buying an additional 431,459 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,461,679 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $516,620,000 after buying an additional 201,401 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,333,666 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $336,367,000 after buying an additional 1,754,560 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,627,608 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $248,031,000 after buying an additional 96,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,267,473 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $127,888,000 after buying an additional 728,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.80.

Citrix Systems Stock Down 0.2 %

About Citrix Systems

NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $102.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56 and a beta of 0.08. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.07 and a twelve month high of $115.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.66.

(Get Rating)

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

