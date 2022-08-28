Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Trims Holdings in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,484 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in I-Mab were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in I-Mab by 77.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in I-Mab by 138.7% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 22,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 13,171 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in I-Mab in the fourth quarter worth $322,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in I-Mab by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 11,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in I-Mab in the fourth quarter worth $592,000. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get I-Mab alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

IMAB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on I-Mab from $72.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on I-Mab from $80.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on I-Mab from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

I-Mab Price Performance

About I-Mab

Shares of IMAB opened at $6.00 on Friday. I-Mab has a one year low of $5.59 and a one year high of $80.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.50 and its 200-day moving average is $13.57.

(Get Rating)

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a for patients with membranous nephropathy; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; TJ107, a recombinant human IL-7, which is in Phase 2 for cancer treatment-related lymphopenia and cancer immunotherapy; and Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.