Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2022

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTXGet Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.54.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MRTX shares. Guggenheim raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $208.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $216.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $164.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Insider Transactions at Mirati Therapeutics

In related news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total value of $854,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $514,735.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 102.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 307.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 211.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $76.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.94 and its 200 day moving average is $72.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 0.99. Mirati Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $32.96 and a fifty-two week high of $195.99.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTXGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.53) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 824.57% and a negative return on equity of 53.24%. As a group, research analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics will post -14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mirati Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.