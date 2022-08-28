Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.54.
Several equities research analysts have commented on MRTX shares. Guggenheim raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $208.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $216.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $164.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th.
Insider Transactions at Mirati Therapeutics
In related news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total value of $854,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $514,735.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Mirati Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $76.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.94 and its 200 day moving average is $72.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 0.99. Mirati Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $32.96 and a fifty-two week high of $195.99.
Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.53) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 824.57% and a negative return on equity of 53.24%. As a group, research analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics will post -14.14 earnings per share for the current year.
About Mirati Therapeutics
Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.