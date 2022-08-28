Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.54.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MRTX shares. Guggenheim raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $208.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $216.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $164.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Mirati Therapeutics

In related news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total value of $854,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $514,735.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mirati Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 102.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 307.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 211.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $76.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.94 and its 200 day moving average is $72.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 0.99. Mirati Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $32.96 and a fifty-two week high of $195.99.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.53) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 824.57% and a negative return on equity of 53.24%. As a group, research analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics will post -14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mirati Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.