Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $157.50

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 157.50 ($1.90) and last traded at GBX 157.98 ($1.91), with a volume of 1640410 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 160.40 ($1.94).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MAB shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Mitchells & Butlers to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 350 ($4.23) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 270 ($3.26) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 276 ($3.33) to GBX 225 ($2.72) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 269 ($3.25).

The company has a market capitalization of £940.88 million and a P/E ratio of 583.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 180.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 209.26.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

