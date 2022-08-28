Mizuho Increases Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $220.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $200.00 to $220.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WDAY. Barclays lowered their target price on Workday from $238.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Workday from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Workday from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Workday from $229.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Workday in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.41.

Workday Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $166.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.90. Workday has a 12-month low of $134.10 and a 12-month high of $307.81. The firm has a market cap of $42.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,387.17 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Workday had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Workday will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $696,604.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,908,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $696,604.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,908,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $47,167.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,021 shares in the company, valued at $19,525,492.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,883 shares of company stock worth $17,036,414 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workday

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

