MKM Partners Increases APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target to $50.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at MKM Partners from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners’ price target indicates a potential upside of 24.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of APA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of APA from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of APA from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of APA from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $40.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 3.90. APA has a 12-month low of $17.91 and a 12-month high of $51.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.37. APA had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 622.55%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that APA will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in APA by 3.2% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 30,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in APA by 175.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,574,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,961,000 after buying an additional 1,003,586 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in APA by 14.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,509,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,668,000 after buying an additional 192,386 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in APA by 12,703.9% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 942,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,290,000 after buying an additional 934,756 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in APA by 1,473.4% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 7,367 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

