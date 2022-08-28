Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 88.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,833 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Moderna by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,661,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,025,462,000 after purchasing an additional 772,313 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Moderna by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,863,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,999,000 after purchasing an additional 905,789 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,032,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,786,000 after purchasing an additional 272,502 shares during the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Moderna by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 5,022,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $773,229,000. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.92.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $136.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.42. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.61 and a 52 week high of $464.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $54.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.61.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.51. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 8,430 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.02, for a total transaction of $1,222,518.60. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,624,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,545,979.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 8,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.02, for a total transaction of $1,222,518.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,624,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,545,979.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $108,904.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,361.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 586,056 shares of company stock valued at $93,502,624 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

