Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Position Trimmed by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James Woys sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.11, for a total transaction of $8,202,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,810 shares in the company, valued at $12,405,839.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.40, for a total value of $177,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at $7,202,181. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Woys sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.11, for a total value of $8,202,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,810 shares in the company, valued at $12,405,839.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,326 shares of company stock worth $13,267,548. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Molina Healthcare Stock Up 3.4 %

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $321.00 target price on Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.14.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $338.51 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $249.57 and a 12 month high of $361.25. The firm has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $303.75 and a 200-day moving average of $309.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.58 EPS for the current year.

About Molina Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

Further Reading

