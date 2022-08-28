Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.90.

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Motorsport Games to $0.60 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Motorsport Games in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. EMC Capital Management raised its position in shares of Motorsport Games by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 71,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 5,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its position in shares of Motorsport Games by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 250,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 116,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSGM stock opened at $0.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of -1.46. Motorsport Games has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $16.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average of $1.23.

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.

