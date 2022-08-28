Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) Given a €289.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2 – Get Rating) received a €289.00 ($294.90) target price from research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.82% from the stock’s current price.

MUV2 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €324.00 ($330.61) price objective on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €242.00 ($246.94) target price on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €305.00 ($311.22) target price on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €335.00 ($341.84) target price on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €245.00 ($250.00) price objective on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Stock Down 0.8 %

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München stock opened at €235.30 ($240.10) on Friday. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a one year low of €166.59 ($169.99) and a one year high of €198.95 ($203.01). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €225.16 and a 200-day moving average price of €231.89.

About Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

