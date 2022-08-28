MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Shares Gap Up to $13.75

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.75, but opened at $14.12. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares last traded at $14.17, with a volume of 408 shares trading hands.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MYTE shares. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.57.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.19 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.48 and a 200 day moving average of $12.20.
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.
