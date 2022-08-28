MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Shares Gap Up to $13.75

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.75, but opened at $14.12. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares last traded at $14.17, with a volume of 408 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MYTE shares. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.57.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.19 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.48 and a 200 day moving average of $12.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 0.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,272,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 0.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,185,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 11.8% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 941,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,516,000 after purchasing an additional 99,640 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 0.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 644,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 41.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 358,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 105,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

