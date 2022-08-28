NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
NanoViricides Trading Down 3.4 %
Shares of NYSE NNVC opened at $2.25 on Friday. NanoViricides has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $7.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.27.
About NanoViricides
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NanoViricides (NNVC)
