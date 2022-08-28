National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Holdings Raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 275.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,212,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 889,963 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $93,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its position in National Grid by 12.2% in the first quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 111,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,594,000 after acquiring an additional 12,180 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in National Grid in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in National Grid in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in National Grid in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in National Grid in the first quarter worth about $990,000. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get National Grid alerts:

National Grid Stock Performance

NYSE:NGG opened at $67.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. National Grid plc has a fifty-two week low of $59.53 and a fifty-two week high of $80.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About National Grid

Several brokerages have commented on NGG. StockNews.com cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on National Grid from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,225 ($14.80) in a report on Friday, June 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,145.00.

(Get Rating)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.