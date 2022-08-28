National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Holdings Raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 275.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,212,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 889,963 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $93,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its position in National Grid by 12.2% in the first quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 111,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,594,000 after acquiring an additional 12,180 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in National Grid in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in National Grid in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in National Grid in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in National Grid in the first quarter worth about $990,000. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
National Grid Stock Performance
NYSE:NGG opened at $67.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. National Grid plc has a fifty-two week low of $59.53 and a fifty-two week high of $80.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.82.
About National Grid
National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.
