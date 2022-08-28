National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Receives $63.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHIGet Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NHI shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial started coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded National Health Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

In related news, Director Robert G. Adams acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.93 per share, with a total value of $98,895.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 85,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,631,147.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its position in National Health Investors by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 941,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,112,000 after purchasing an additional 375,566 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in National Health Investors by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,186,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,904,000 after purchasing an additional 299,737 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in National Health Investors by 7,218.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 258,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,672,000 after purchasing an additional 255,041 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in National Health Investors by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 354,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,918,000 after purchasing an additional 171,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in National Health Investors by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 888,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,432,000 after purchasing an additional 169,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NHI opened at $66.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.39 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.90 and its 200-day moving average is $58.60. National Health Investors has a 52-week low of $50.22 and a 52-week high of $67.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a current ratio of 12.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 246.58%.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

